Khloe Kardashian doesn't blame her sister Kylie Jenner for her best friend Jordyn Woods allegedly getting close to Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star has been accused of cheating on Khloe - with whom he has 10-month-old daughter True - with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn, and although Jordyn is close with Khloe's half-sibling, sources have insisted the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has no bad blood with Kylie.

An insider said: ''They are fine. They are sisters and they will always love each other. She understands it's not Kylie's fault. Kylie is a full time mom and busy. Nothing to do with her.''

Jordyn has been a close friend of 21-year-old Kylie - who has 12-month-old daughter Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott - for years, and the allegations are said to have caused tension between them.

The source added to People magazine: ''It's all a mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere. The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too.

''Jordyn has been like Kylie's sister. They were inseparable, and always together. Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn't sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around.''

Kylie and Jordyn had been living together prior to the alleged cheating scandal, but earlier this week, it was claimed Jordyn has now moved out in order to give Kylie some ''space''.

A source said: ''Kylie is extremely upset about everything that is going on with Khloe and her best friend Jordyn. Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she's extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family.

''Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now Jordyn isn't staying at Kylie's. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.''