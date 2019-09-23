Khloe Kardashian has defended her sister Kourtney Kardashian's right to ''discipline'' her children in her own way.

The 40-year-old reality star has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, and got into a heated argument with her mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble during Sunday's (22.09.19) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' over acceptable ways to discipline children.

In the episode, Kourtney and her sister Kim both claimed their children have lashed out at their nannies in the past, and Corey said that if Penelope were to ever ''scratch'' him, he'd give her a ''spanking for sure''.

Kourtney and Scott, 36, both slammed Corey for his standpoint, and now Kourtney's sister Khloe - who has 17-month-old True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - has defended them, saying ''no-one should judge'' other parents for their methods of discipline.

The 35-year-old star wrote on Twitter: ''When it comes to discipline and your children ... no one should judge. Everyone should do what's best for their family. We all may parent differently but I would always respect how my sisters choose to discipline. #KUWTK. (sic)''

In E! reality show, Scott - who is now dating Sofia Richie - slammed Corey for suggesting he'd spank Penelope, while Kourtney said she felt uncomfortable leaving him alone with any of her kids.

Corey originally said: ''If P scratch me, I'm whipping her a**.''

Whilst Scott shouted back: ''My daughter? My little daughter?! ... Don't ever talk about a child like that!''

Kris tried to act as a mediator in the situation and she insisted Corey didn't mean his comments literally and would never hurt Penelope.

Kourtney fumed back: ''Because he will never be with my kids alone and if he does that in front of any of us there will be a f***ing issue!''

Kourtney then admitted they were ''never going to agree'' about it but equally she didn't want to not bring her kids to her mum's house because she ''feels uncomfortable''.

And Corey said in a sit down interview: ''I understand how Kourtney and Scott feel but I can say what I want to say because that's my opinion. I hope that everyone is able to move on.''