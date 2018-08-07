Khloe Kardashian defended her best friend from a social media troll.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star stood up to a bully on Instagram who described her BFF Malika Haqq as a ''nobody'' and claimed she's only known because of being close to the reality TV beauty.

Responding to the cruel comment, Khloe hit back: ''We are all entitled to our own opinions. And yes, love, you may have yours. But no need to be cruel when life is negative enough.

''But if it wasn't for Malika then who knows where I would be emotionally. She's been my BFF since we were children. Loyalty and love means more to me than anything else ever could. Fame is fleeting. Malika is not.''

The 34-year-old star has kept the positive vibes going on her own social media channel, as she urged her followers to control their own ''happiness''.

She tweeted: ''You control your happiness! I choose to be happy! What's your choice today?''

Her posts come after it was reported her man Tristan Thompson - with whom she shares three-month-old daughter True - is ''finally realising'' how much he hurt his partner.

The basketball star was seen seemingly kissing another woman just days before Khloe gave birth but he is now starting to understand how much he upset her.

A source told People magazine: ''Tristan is still in Los Angeles and has really stepped up. He keeps showing a lot of commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family. They are still doing therapy. Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realised how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realising how much he hurt Khloé. He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.''