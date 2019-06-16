Khloe Kardashian has congratulated ex-husband Lamar Odom on the success of his memoir.

The 34-year-old reality star - who was married to Lamar from 2009 until 2016 - has posted a sweet message on Instagram after Lamar had earlier reacted to his memoir, 'Darkness to Light: A Memoir', topping the New York Times newspaper's bestsellers list for Sports and Fitness.

Lamar initially wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Wow don't know where to begin. We did this! We made @nytimes best sellers list for my first book, Darkness To Light!

''What felt like a lifetime of writing and working on this project finally came to Light and I am grateful to YOU ALL! Your continued support and love is appreciated! It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story! (sic)''

The basketball star - who has previously battled drug problems - also thanked his ex-wife for her support.

His post continued: ''I want to thank the best kids in the world @iamdestinyodom and Lamar Jr. ya'll are my rock. Thanks for sticking with me during my hardest times.

''My true fans, my friends and family love ya'll, @khloekardashian , @benbellabooks and my entire publishing team, my co-author Chris Palmer and last but not least the best publicist in the world @evesarkisyan for always doing your thing. #darknesstolight #nytimesbestseller. (sic)''

Khloe responded to the post with a similarly kind message of her own, despite the acrimonious nature of their high-profile split.

She wrote: ''Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining [praying emoji] (sic)''