Khloe Kardashian is doing a ''really good job'' of co-parenting with Tristan Thompson.

The 35-year-old reality star split with the NBA star earlier this year after he kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party, but she has now said that whilst things are ''sometimes awkward'' between them, they're making it work so they can properly co-parent their 14-month-old daughter True.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it's still sometimes awkward, but I think we're both doing a really good job. I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can.

''It's all about the baby! You put your kids as a priority, and they come first. Nothing else matters.''

Her comments come after it was recently reported 28-year-old Tristan wants the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star back, and has left Khloe ''torn''.

A source said: ''Khloé is totally confused - Tristan has been begging her to get back together, and he posted that long gushing birthday message to her too.

''He's been asking her to sit down with him properly, have a heart to heart - but she's refusing.

''She wants to keep things civil for True's sake, but she doesn't want to risk falling for him again and getting her heart broken all over again.

''He's really keen to show her he's changed, though - he's even buying a big 'family' house near Khloé's LA home so he can have True to stay more often, and saying he'd do anything to put things right. Khloé's torn.''

And there's a chance a reunion could happen, as the 'Revenge Body' star recently said she isn't dating yet.

She said: ''I'm not dating right now. But I'm enjoying [life]. I love life. I'm just really enjoying my life and my time with my baby and family.''