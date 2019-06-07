Khloe Kardashian has ''completely changed'' her mindset about food.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has 13-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - has now become ''unreasonable'' about what she puts into her body, as she puts her health and nutrition above everything else, which helps make her ''more efficient'' throughout the day.

Her nutritionist Philip Goglia said: ''The biggest change that Khloe's had is being unreasonable about her foods. Previously years ago it was like this, 'I'm so busy, I can't get that done now I'll get it later. Oh, my water bottle's empty but I have to take this meeting.'

''Her mind set is now completely changed. She's completely unreasonable. She will say, 'Hang on, my water bottle is empty I need to go fill it up, I'll be right back.' She knows that if she services her nutrition patterns everything else she does becomes easier and more efficient.''

Philip has helped the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star manage her diet with a few realistic tips, including cheat meals rather than cheat days.

He added: ''Park yourself in front of Krispy Kreme for all I care, just make it one meal. And then get back on track. Compliance is critical.''

The health professional also told the beauty to eat her healthy food first before ''diving into the crap'' whilst dining out.

He explained to People magazine: ''Khloe knows that if there's a ton of nachos in front of you but you're staring at your sea bass, you need to eat the fish first - and then dive into the crap. You're always eat less crap if you're eating healthy stuff first.''