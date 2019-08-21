Khloe Kardashian wants to ''celebrate life'' with her daughter True.

The 35-year-old reality star recently took her 16-month-old daughter on vacation in the Bahamas and posted photos of the pair enjoying the sun on Instagram, but was met with criticism from one fan who alleged Khloe was using her tot as an ''accessory'' for social media.

In response, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star insisted she is ''creating magical memories'' with her daughter, whom she has with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

She hit back at the fan: ''Would you like a parent NOT to create memories with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own? I am her mother and we will celebrate life together every day. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER. (sic)''

Khloe's comment comes after her older sister Kourtney, 40, was also forced to defend herself on social media.

The Poosh founder - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with former partner Scott Disick - came under fire after posting pictures with her eldest son Mason whilst on a trip to Idaho.

One fan said: ''Kourtney this is why [people] say u don't work girl (sic)''

To which Kourtney replied: ''We all have our priorities. So I'll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest. Travel diary coming soon on @poosh.

''As women, we should all be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best not being so critical and judgemental of each other. We all do things our own way.''