Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 35th birthday with a pink-themed bash.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star marked her milestone birthday surrounded by her family and friends including Khloe's siblings Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

As guests walked into the house on Thursday evening (27.06.19), they were greeted with a neon pink Khlo Money sign, whilst the home was decorated with pink roses and even a pink treadmill and weights.

There was a bar on site to make two special themed drinks based around Casamigos tequila and Grey Goose vodka, with one called 'I'm in love with the KoKo' and another called 'Khlo Money Moves;.

Khloe's favourite quotes - including ''The bigger the hoop, the bigger the ho'' - were embossed onto cups whilst straws were decorated with her face.

Her daughter True - who she has with ex Tristan Thompson - was also in attendance, wearing a pink dress to match her mother's bright pink top.

Khloe had previously confessed she has been ''overwhelmed'' by the birthday ''love'' she has received.

She wrote: ''It's not even 10 AM and I am already so overwhelmed by all of the birthday love! Honestly and truly, thank you! Saying that I feel blessed is an understatement. I don't really know what else to say but thank you. (sic)''

Her sisters flooded social media with tributes, with Kylie sharing: ''Happy Birthday, Khloe. You are such a bright light in this world, there will never be another you. You truly are so special. I look up to you so much. I've looked up to you my whole life and I still do. I love you so much. You brighten every room that you go in and make every party. You brighten just all of our lives. I love you. Happy Birthday.''