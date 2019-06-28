Khloe Kardashian can't watch 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' at the moment.

The 35-year-old reality TV star has been avoiding the latest episode - which documented the aftermath of her ex-friend Jordyn Woods kissing her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - of the E! series because it's still too ''toxic'' for her.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Khloe - who has 14-month-old daughter True with Tristan - said: ''I personally don't watch it back because... I already know what happens and it's just a little too toxic for me to keep reliving stuff like that, so I stay off social [media]. I didn't watch it. And it's just a part of our job that we kind of have to do, so we can't just pick and choose what we want to show. That's not fair. And so it's just what it is. Bashing either side is not cool for me. I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere. I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life.''

Although she's still trying to deal with her heartbreak, Khloe is working on her ''personal growth'' because she wants to become a ''better person.''

She explained: ''I think working on your personal growth internally is something that will be a forever mission. And I always want to evolve and grow and mature emotionally, because that's how we become better people.

''While the world is changing around us, we should adapt to that, too, but always remember to be kind and just courteous about what's happening around you, too. So, I don't ever want that to change.''

And, although she's trying to move on, Khloe doesn't feel ready to date yet.

She said recently: ''I don't ever feel like I need a man to feel solid. I feel really good, so I'm enjoying spending time with True and my family.''