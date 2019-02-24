Khloe Kardashian ''still can't believe'' her boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.

The 34-year-old reality star was left devastated this week when it emerged her boyfriend Tristan - with whom she has 10-month-old daughter True - had allegedly been seen getting close to Jordyn, who is the best friend of her half-sister Kylie Jenner.

And sources now say she's still struggling to come to terms with the allegations, as although her family think she'll be ''better off'' without the NBA star, she's ''still hurt'' by the news.

One insider said: ''Khloé is still hurt. She still can't believe that Tristan hooked up with Jordyn. Everyone thinks she will be better off now. Tristan won't be able to hurt her again. For him to hook up with Jordyn is the ultimate betrayal.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is trying to focus her efforts on raising her daughter, and wants to put her relationship with Tristan behind her.

The source added: ''Khloé has so much to look forward to. True is such an amazing little girl. Khloé has a great life with her. Khloé will focus on True and her job that she also loves.''

And although Khloe might find the end of her romance to be ''difficult'', sources believe she'll be back on her feet in no time, as she was already spending much of her time without Tristan, as he was living in Cleveland for work whilst Khloe remained in LA.

Speaking to People magazine, a source said: ''It's always difficult when you realise a relationship that you have worked hard on to keep is completely over. But for Khloé, although it seemed she was always hoping Tristan would change, she has been acting for a while like she has moved on. She has been living in L.A. alone with True for months. They have their routine and schedule in L.A. that Khloé loves. This will not change for Khloé.''