Khloe Kardashian has called out her mother Kris Jenner for over promoting John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's show and joked they'll want a ''restraining order''.
Khloe Kardashian has quipped that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will want to get a ''restraining order'' against Kris Jenner.
The 64-year-old momager - who is close friends with the couple - has been promoting the 'All of Me' hitmaker and his model wife's festive show, 'A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy', on social media, and Khloe has now jokingly called out her mom for hounding her followers and her friends with her constant shout outs.
Kris had shared a poster for the NBC variety show, which first aired on November 28, and featured guest appearances from herself, daughter Kim Kardashian West and the likes of Stevie Wonder and Meghan Trainor on Instagram, and captioned the post: ''If you missed #ALegendaryChristmas, don't worry, it's back tomorrow night!! You know I'll be watching again!! (sic)''
'Revenge Body' star Khloe then commented: ''Mom I feel like they may get a restraining order against you soon'', along with the peeled eyes emoji.
Kris loves to promote her family and friends' projects on social media, but she recently took things to the next level when she used the line from Ariana Grande's music video for 'thank u, next' during a work meeting.
The showbiz matriarch takes on Amy Poehler's role of Regina George's mother in the video as she films Ariana and the rest of The Plastics performing a dance routine while wearing Christmas-themed outfits.
At the end of the video, Kris is sat in her seat and tells the girls: ''Thank you, next. B**ch!''
Kris' daughter Kim called out her mother for ''milking'' her role, tweeting: ''I'm in a huge meeting and my mom just said ''thank you,next'' to everyone. She's really milking this guys (sic)''
Meanwhile, the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker revealed she wants Kris to be friends with her own mom.
Asked what it was like to work with her, Ariana wrote on Twitter: ''so fun. she was so full out and nice to everybody and i want her and my mom to be besties. they were so cute interacting. just two adorable, powerful, pink & black dots before my blurry, excited eyes. (sic)''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.