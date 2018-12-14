Khloe Kardashian has quipped that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will want to get a ''restraining order'' against Kris Jenner.

The 64-year-old momager - who is close friends with the couple - has been promoting the 'All of Me' hitmaker and his model wife's festive show, 'A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy', on social media, and Khloe has now jokingly called out her mom for hounding her followers and her friends with her constant shout outs.

Kris had shared a poster for the NBC variety show, which first aired on November 28, and featured guest appearances from herself, daughter Kim Kardashian West and the likes of Stevie Wonder and Meghan Trainor on Instagram, and captioned the post: ''If you missed #ALegendaryChristmas, don't worry, it's back tomorrow night!! You know I'll be watching again!! (sic)''

'Revenge Body' star Khloe then commented: ''Mom I feel like they may get a restraining order against you soon'', along with the peeled eyes emoji.

Kris loves to promote her family and friends' projects on social media, but she recently took things to the next level when she used the line from Ariana Grande's music video for 'thank u, next' during a work meeting.

The showbiz matriarch takes on Amy Poehler's role of Regina George's mother in the video as she films Ariana and the rest of The Plastics performing a dance routine while wearing Christmas-themed outfits.

At the end of the video, Kris is sat in her seat and tells the girls: ''Thank you, next. B**ch!''

Kris' daughter Kim called out her mother for ''milking'' her role, tweeting: ''I'm in a huge meeting and my mom just said ''thank you,next'' to everyone. She's really milking this guys (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker revealed she wants Kris to be friends with her own mom.

Asked what it was like to work with her, Ariana wrote on Twitter: ''so fun. she was so full out and nice to everybody and i want her and my mom to be besties. they were so cute interacting. just two adorable, powerful, pink & black dots before my blurry, excited eyes. (sic)''