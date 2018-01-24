Khloe Kardashian only buys cheap earrings.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson - always loses her trademark hoops so doesn't see much point in splashing out on expensive jewellery for her lobes.

She revealed on Twitter: ''I got my really big ones at Nine West. I only buy inexpensive hoops because I loose them often. The rest are from Claire's (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old star recently applied to trademark several possible brand names as she prepares to launch her own line of make-up, including 'KOKO Kollection by Khloe Kardashian', as well as 'KOKO Kollection'.

Her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner already have their own cosmetics brands and it was recently revealed Kourtney is also lining up her own brand, under the name 'Kourt'.

Kylie, 20 - the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner - launched her range in 2015 and has reportedly earned $420 million in retail sales in 18 months.

The range - called Kylie Cosmetics - keeps expanding year on year but is known for liquid lipsticks, lip liners, eye-shadow palettes, concealers and foundation.

Kim, 37, launched her KKW beauty range in 2016 and just two months ago dropped a line of shimmering highlighters and lip glosses.

Her perfume collection KKW Fragrance - called Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud - sold out in just six days.

Meanwhile, Khloe and her NBA star beau, 26, aren't planning on keeping the sex of their child a surprise, so they can plan their baby's name as soon as they know what they're having.

When asked if she would be finding out the sex before the birth, Khloe said: ''Yeah. There's too many surprises in this whole thing, so I'm definitely going to know.''