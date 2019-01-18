Khloe Kardashian has broken her beauty rules since becoming a parent.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has nine-month-old daughter True with partner Tristan Thompson - isn't particularly impressed that she's found herself falling asleep with her make-up on and not even bothering to take it off in the morning.

She said: ''There's been a lot of nights where I would fall asleep with my make-up on, which I never used to do,'' Khloe said while promoting their limited-edition #BECCABFFs Collection with BECCA Cosmetics. ''And I will still wear the next morning! I never used to do that. It's the one thing that I'm like, 'Ugh, how did this happen?' ''

And the 34-year-old beauty has had to strip back her make-up regime because she can't keep True distracted for too long.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Mom life is a juggling act, but just learning how to put some highlighter on -- and highlighter's a little distracting.

''So even if you have a breakout, you're like, 'OK, I don't have time for concealer.' And giving your daughter make-up brushes goes a long way. I learned that. I'm like, 'OK, you're good, right?' ''

Khloe admitted True likes to ''play'' with her cosmetics and joked the tot ''looked really good'' after delving into her make-up bag while she was trying to get herself ready for the day.

She said: ''She's playing with my make-up. But she doesn't know what she's doing.

''She was playing with highlighter earlier today and I was like, 'I don't know if this is OK, but it's [helping me] finish getting dressed today, so... We'll clean her up later.' But she looked really good, sparkly!''