Khloe Kardashian feels ''so blessed'' to have Tristan Thompson in her life and she can't wait to start ''creating beautiful monumental memories'' with him as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is expecting her first child with the basketball star - posted a gushing tribute to her man to mark his 27th birthday.
She wrote on Instagram: ''To the happiest of birthdays my love! How special is this thing called life that we share together?! I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby! (sic)''
It comes after Khloe recently revealed she knew Tristan was the one ''very quickly'', as she felt ''comfortable and safe'' with him straight away.
She said: ''My answer for this probably doesn't apply to everybody, but I knew Tristan was the one very quickly - I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone. Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about 'us'. I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions.
''Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine. It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone. It's really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven't yet discussed the logistics of life. But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real/long-lasting relationship.''