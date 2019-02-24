Khloe Kardashian has angrily hit out at 'The Bachelor' creator for using her as ''f***ing clickbait''.

The 34-year-old star split from Tristan Thompson - with whom she shares 10-month-old daughter True - this week after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods, and she has basted Mike Fleiss for hinting she could appear on the next series of 'The Bachelorette'.

She wrote: ''I'm not f***ing clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!''

Her sister Kim Kardashian had previously leaped to her defence and described it as ''fake f***ing news'', before Fleiss continued to suggest Khloe could make an appearance.

He argued: ''How would @KimKardashian know??? This is between me and @KrisJenner -- and most importantly @khloekardashian !!!

As @KimKardashian is obviously aware, this is all about timing for @khloekardashian ! She's been through a lot. Ts and Ps from all of #BachelorNation ! (sic)''

Once Khloe offered her angry response, Mike insisted he simply trying to help her ''find true love''.

Meanwhile, the reality star - who has had to deal with the pain of being cheated on before after Tristan was seen getting close to another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter - is said to be ''shocked'' by Jordyn's betrayal.

She and Tristan apparently got close when they went with a ''group with mutual friends'' to see Drake and went back to Tristan's for an after party.

The source shared: ''Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point.

''Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her. Jordyn stayed at Tristan's house partying with him and his friends until the early hours of the morning, and they were very touchy.

''They sat together on the couch and were talking and cuddling for hours. They had chemistry the entire night and everyone could see it ... You could tell they were into each other.''