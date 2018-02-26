Khloe Kardashian admits being pregnant makes her feel ''gross''.

The 33-year-old reality star is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, and Khloe has confessed that she's hating having to take supplement pills to compensate for her low levels of progesterone, which is a hormone that plays a vital role in preventing a miscarriage.

She shared: ''Literally, I can't walk. I just feel sick every night. I feel gross.''

Thankfully for Khloe, the tablets have now helped to normalise her progesterone levels.

Despite this, the TV star revealed that because she of the potential difficulties associated with being pregnant, she's been reluctant to talk too much about the impending arrival of her first child.

She explained on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians': ''This is one example of why you don't announce early. There's a lot of complications. As soon as I get to my second trimester, I'll have such relief and that's what I'm waiting for.''

Khloe confirmed she was pregnant on December 20, having previously made a conscious decision to remain tight-lipped about the speculation.

Meanwhile, Khloe recently admitted that she ''can't wait'' to get back into the gym following her baby's arrival.

The American star explained that although she's not currently concerned about what she's been eating, she's excited by the prospecting of losing her pregnancy weight.

When talking about her pregnancy cravings in a post on her app, she shared: ''During my pregnancy, I'm obviously not beating myself up about what I'm eating at all. I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound.

''I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait! Of course, I can't go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts. Honestly, though, I'm just happy I still have the energy!''