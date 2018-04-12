Khloe Kardashian is reportedly being the ''bigger person'' in the wake of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating scandal.

The 33-year-old reality star is believed to have welcomed her first child with the NBA star into the world in the early hours of Thursday (12.04.18) morning, and it has now been claimed she is setting aside their drama - which was kickstarted this week when a video emerged of Tristan seemingly kissing another woman - for the sake of their newborn daughter.

A source told People magazine: ''Khloé labored with [her mother] Kris Jenner yesterday at the hospital. Tristan was there for the birth. He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible.

''Everyone is focused on what's best for their baby girl,. Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby.''

Tristan, 27, was identified as the man in video footage which sees chatting with an unidentified woman at the PH-D lounge in New York City earlier this month, before seemingly leaning in for a kiss.

The woman who took the video said: ''I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night.

''They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends.

''They were talking and being around each other all night. He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder.

''Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times. I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, 'That's Tristan Thompson'. I have seen him on TV.

''I love the Kardashians and I think it's devastating. I really did believe he was a good guy.

''I feel so bad for Khloe now because she is pregnant and I want her to know but at the same time I don't. I don't think their fans will like what they see.''

It isn't the first time Tristan has been accused of being unfaithful either, as TMZ alleged he had cheated on the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star twice in October.

The gossip website has published a surveillance video from a bar in Washington DC, in which it's claimed Tristan is seen locking lips with one of the women and exchanging flirty touches with the other.