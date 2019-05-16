Khloe Kardashian does ''everything in her power'' not to bring any negative ''energy'' from her split with Tristan Thompson into her daughter's life.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has 13-month-old daughter True with her ex-partner - feels it is important to put aside her ''personal emotions'' about her ex when she's around their little girl.

Talking about the split, she said: ''It does f**ing suck. There's moments - because our personal emotions are still in there - Tristan and I broke up not too long ago so it's really raw and so those emotions could be heightened at times. But I do everything in my power not to bring them in - True is one and a month old, so she doesn't really know what's happening but to me, she does know. She feels energy and I'm a big believer of that so I do everything in my power - just to avoid any sort of any heavy energy around her.''

And the 34-year-old television personality wanted Tristan to be there at True's recent first birthday party because he is a ''great'' dad.

Speaking to Laura Wasser on her podcast, Divorce Sucks!, she added: ''I didn't do it because I thought she was going to remember it. There was unicorns and things she didn't know - I could have got stuffed animals. It was for me; I wanted that heavenly place. But I know she's going to want a look back at all of her childhood memories, like me and my sisters. We will sit on the floor, looking at our old photo albums, we don't remember - we remember what our parents told us - but we act like we know everything about this photo. I wanted to give her the same things.

''I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there. It was civilised and we did it.''