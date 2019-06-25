Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson weren't a ''proper'' couple when he kissed Jordyn Woods.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star said she never wanted to see the 21-year-old model again when she found out the basketball player had locked lips with her during a night out earlier this year, but it's now been claimed that they weren't even together when the intimate moment took place.

A source told PEOPLE: ''When the Jordyn drama happened, Khloe and Tristan were not in a proper relationship. They had not been for weeks. They didn't even spend Valentine's Day together, which was right before he messed around with Jordyn.''

Khloe and Tristan - who have 14-month-old daughter True together - first hit the rocks in 2018 when video footage of the sportsman kissing another woman emerged just days before she gave birth.

The pair decided to give their relationship another go for the sake of their baby girl but when she found out that he had cheated again with someone so close to her she realised he'd ''never change.''

The insider explained: ''She would never go back with Tristan, She knows he will never change.''

Although the 34-year-old reality TV star is still devastated about the split with the 28-year-old hunk, she's trying to remind herself that ''life is about ups and downs.''

She said recently: ''Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned - obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen - but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system. Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it.''

Khloe's positive outlook comes after the cheating scandal was aired in full during the first part of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' two-part season finale over the weekend.