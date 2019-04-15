Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited for their baby daughter True's first birthday party on Sunday (14.04.19).

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wanted to keep things as normal as possible for her little girl's special day, despite the couple splitting for good two months ago, after he was allegedly caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods.

The NBA player attended the lavish bash at the reality star's Calabasas home and could be seen in Khloe's Instagram Stories trying to cuddle his daughter - whose actual birthday was on April 12 - in the garden, which was decorated like a festival with a wall of pastel-coloured balloons and a huge sign reading True.

In another clip, Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West - who almost fought with Tristan when Khloe was in labour with True - was seen holding her 13-month-old daughter Chicago in her arms as she supported her sister at the bash.

The extravagant celebration saw ponies dressed as unicorns, ice pops and various sweet treats including donuts, upside down ice cream cones and handcrafted cookies.

However, any gifts given to True were donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

The party came almost a year to the day Tristan was accused of being unfaithful for the first time, when he kissed another woman days before True was born.

The 28-year-old sports star - who Khloe, 34, has praised for being a great father, despite the cheating scandal - also shared a video of him holding True on his own in the garden.

He captioned the Instagram post: ''my princess I love you soo much (sic)'', with a series of heart emojis.

On her actual birthday, Tristan wrote: ''True-ly Perfect. My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but i'm loving every minute of it.

''Can't wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol #MyTwin. (sic)''

Khloe had previously admitted she was ''anxious'' over her daughter's first birthday.

She wrote: ''Is it weird that I think I'm having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?! I'm sad Time is flying as fast as it is. I'll be happy, of course, I simply can't understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment... bring me the tissue. (sic)''