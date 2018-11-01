Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated Halloween with their baby daughter True in Cleveland.

The couple appeared to be in good spirits on Wednesday (31.10.18), amid reports that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is still undecided about her future with the 27-year-old sportsman, as they dressed their little girl up in a series of sweet costumes.

The NBA player took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of him with his girls and one of him holding baby True in the air.

On the first photo, he joked: ''Clearly I don't know where the camera lense is (sic)''

And the second was simply captioned: ''Happy Halloween.''

The 34-year-old reality TV star was recently spotted supporting Tristan at his basketball game in Cleveland, but the 'Revenge Body' host- but insiders claimed she still isn't sure how long she wants to stay in the city with the sports star or whether she thinks her long-term future remains in Los Angeles.

A source said: ''Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True.

''Khloe isn't certain how long she will be in Cleveland and may fly back for her mom, Kris [Jenner's], birthday next week, but isn't sure. A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.''

Khloe's relationship with Tristan has reportedly been on the rocks ever since he was accused of kissing another woman shortly before she gave birth to their daughter in April.

And Khloe recently admitted it's been ''very hard'' to relive Tristan's alleged infidelity on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

Though the Good American founder finds it hard to watch the footage back, she also accepts that being on the programme means she cannot escape her real-life dramas.

A Twitter user recently posted: ''I feel so bad for @khloekardashian had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK. If I'm not wrong, next episode will be insane. You're so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn't be able to do it.(sic)''

And Khloe replied: ''Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it's life.(sic)''