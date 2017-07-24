Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly decided to live together on a trial basis.

The 33-year-old reality TV star and Tristan, 26, of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball franchise were recently spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles, but rather than looking to buy their own place, the duo are apparently progressing their relationship by seeing how they enjoy living together in a rented property.

A source explained: ''They're not planning on buying a house together anytime soon, but Tristan is looking to rent a place in LA.

''He needs somewhere to stay when he's not playing and training. Even though he's crazy about Khloe, he still really likes his own space and decor.''

Khloe and Tristan have been spending so much time together over recent months, they consider the move to be a logical progression in their relationship.

What's more, it's even been claimed that the couple are already trying for a baby.

The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ''Khloe is staying with Tristan almost every night anyway so why not find a mutual place?

''They are super serious and even trying for a baby. He definitely sees a future with her.''

And Khloe is apparently already imagining what their children might look like.

An insider said: ''She thinks he has the perfect genes and any child they would have would be absolutely beautiful.''

This comes shortly after it was revealed that Lamar Odom is working on a tell-all book.

The retired basketball star - who was married to Khloe from 2009 until 2016 - recently confirmed he is writing an autobiography about his life that will cover ''everything''.

He said: ''I have a book coming out, an autobiography about my life. [The book will cover] everything. Everything. It's a free-for-all. [It'll be] open about everything that's been going on in my life, about the past.''