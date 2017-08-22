Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are so ''easy-going''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been dating the basketball player for nearly a year now and Khloe's pal Malika Haqq is convinced the pair's relationship ''could stand the test of time''.

Malika told E! News: ''I'm very happy for Khloe and Tristan. They're just about to be together a year, less than a month from now. They really truly are like the best of friends. They do click, they get along really well. It's an easy-going relationship because there is no force. They're like-minded individuals and it shows in their relationship.

''They're both very loving. Tristan is actually a Pisces just like me. Everyone just gets a long really well. He's an incredibly likeable person and so is she. It makes sense. She's really, really happy and that's what matters the most to me ...

''I don't put timelines on what I think people should be doing, but I believe that Khloe and Tristan do have the makings of a relationship that could stand the test of time. To me, I think most people would look at them and say, 'They give you husband and wife potential.'''

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old star is reportedly keen to have a baby with Tristan as soon as possible.

A source said: ''Khloe is determined to have a natural baby with Tristan and she wants to do it ASAP. She explored a lot of medical assistance options with [ex-husband] Lamar [Odom], to have a baby and looking back she feels grateful things did not work out.

''She thinks Tristan is meant to be with her for the long haul and she is super excited to get the baby train rolling now.''