Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner would ''love'' to be pregnant together again.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' siblings gave birth to their daughters True and Stormi within a couple of months of each other and they are keen to get pregnant at the same time once more.

A source said: ''Kylie and Khloe would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way. It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it's been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that's really where the family's attention is. It's all about the next generation.''

Khloe is in a good place with her beau Tristan Thompson and Kylie is happier than ever with Travis Scott.

The insider added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Now that she's a mom, Khloe's never been happier. She's in such a good place now. She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined. Her relationship with Tristan is so good. They made it through some really dark times, but she's happy that she gave him a second chance because he's stepped up and is not only an amazing father to True, but he's been such a rock for Khloe. They're really just so in love. It was a difficult journey [for Khloe] to get pregnant the first time, so she's aware it may take some time again. She doesn't want to delay trying. That being said, she's not putting any pressure on herself or overthinking it. It will happen when it happens. [She's] not not trying.

''Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he's finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby. They want to have another child soon so it's close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he's busy on the road. [Kylie's] created a really beautiful life for herself. She has a successful business that's close to home. She really loves what she does and also loves that she can still be so hands-on with Stormi. She really has everything she's ever dreamed of and feels so blessed.''