Khloe Kardashian has added comfy black sweat pants to her Good American jeans line.

The 33-year-old reality star announced the new addition to the plus-size range on Instagram on Thursday (17.08.17).

Sharing a promo picture of herself wearing the trousers with a latex leotard underneath alongside her girl squad, the blonde beauty wrote: ''JUST DROPPED!! GOOD SWEATS from @goodamerican - available now at GoodAmerican.com in a full and inclusive size range #GoodSquad #GoodSweats (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star previously admitted she used to be embarrassed to wear jeans when she was younger because of her curvier figure.

She said: ''When I was younger I never wore jeans because I was too embarrassed. I would go shopping with my sisters and the [sales assistants] would say, 'Oh, we don't stock your size here.' It was mortifying. Just because you're bigger or curvier, it doesn't mean you don't want to be stylish.''

Khloe - who lost 40lbs after embarking on a fitness regime - said she wanted to make sure this doesn't ever happen to anyone else and that's why she launched Good American to empower larger women.

She explained: ''Good American jeans are all about empowerment. We cut them to fit a fuller figure, rather than straight up and down. We decided we would not sell in a department store unless they took the collection in all sizes. We hope to break down barriers.''

And Khloe also revealed that her ''go-to designer'' is her brother-in-law Kanye West because his clothes flatter her figure.

She said: ''I like Yeezy, Kanye West's line. It fits the female form spectacularly and I love its simplicity.''