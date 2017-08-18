Khloe Kardashian's Good American jeans line now features sweat pants in an inclusive size range.
Khloe Kardashian has added comfy black sweat pants to her Good American jeans line.
The 33-year-old reality star announced the new addition to the plus-size range on Instagram on Thursday (17.08.17).
Sharing a promo picture of herself wearing the trousers with a latex leotard underneath alongside her girl squad, the blonde beauty wrote: ''JUST DROPPED!! GOOD SWEATS from @goodamerican - available now at GoodAmerican.com in a full and inclusive size range #GoodSquad #GoodSweats (sic)''
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star previously admitted she used to be embarrassed to wear jeans when she was younger because of her curvier figure.
She said: ''When I was younger I never wore jeans because I was too embarrassed. I would go shopping with my sisters and the [sales assistants] would say, 'Oh, we don't stock your size here.' It was mortifying. Just because you're bigger or curvier, it doesn't mean you don't want to be stylish.''
Khloe - who lost 40lbs after embarking on a fitness regime - said she wanted to make sure this doesn't ever happen to anyone else and that's why she launched Good American to empower larger women.
She explained: ''Good American jeans are all about empowerment. We cut them to fit a fuller figure, rather than straight up and down. We decided we would not sell in a department store unless they took the collection in all sizes. We hope to break down barriers.''
And Khloe also revealed that her ''go-to designer'' is her brother-in-law Kanye West because his clothes flatter her figure.
She said: ''I like Yeezy, Kanye West's line. It fits the female form spectacularly and I love its simplicity.''
