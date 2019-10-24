Khloe Kardashian fumed at her mother Kris Jenner after reading Lamar Odom's book.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admitted she was angry at the momager after reading her ex-husband's memoir 'Darkness To Light' and finding out Kris had ''lied'' to her.

In a preview clip from the upcoming episode of the family's E! reality show, she said: ''Lamar is writing a book. In the book, I found out that Mom is lying to me.''

Later in the episode, Kris admitted she was ''trying to do damage control'' and when Scott Disick - Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner told Khloe that Kris felt she was ''literally going to like, come for her'', Khloe replied: ''Guess what? I am.''

The family were referring to how in 2015, Kris had set up for Khloe and Lamar to bump into each other outside a fitness studio and for the cameras to capture it all.

However, it is all water under the bridge now as Khloe recently insisted there is ''no bad blood'' between her and Lamar and she still believes he is an ''incredible person''.

She said: ''We speak every now and then. There's no issues. There's no bad blood. There's no anything. It just didn't work out and I think he's an incredible person and I just want the best for him. But there's no negative anything ... He OD'ed during the divorce and I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still - it was on the judge's desk. It was like two years, or like a year or two of us trying to get the divorce going and then this happened. And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again.''