Khloe Kardashian thinks Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods are ''sorry because they got caught''.

The 34-year-old star seemed to open up on Thursday night (28.02.19) as she shared a quote saying she didn't ''deserve'' what allegedly happened between the NBA star - with whom she shares 10-month-old daughter True - and the 21-year-old model.

A post on her Instagram Stories read: ''Remember: they cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they're sorry because they got caught.

''It's always about them. You did nothing to cause or deserve it.''

Tristan and Jordyn - who was best friends with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner - are said to have got close when they went with a ''group with mutual friends'' to see Drake and went back to Tristan's for an after party.

She reportedly told Khloe and Kylie that she was very drunk when she allegedly made out with the 'Revenge Body' host's partner, and she has recorded an interview for Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk', in which she is expected to tell her side of the story.

It was previously claimed Khloe and her family are ''upset'' by Jordyn's decision to give an interview.

A source recently said: ''The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn's 'Red Table Talk' interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly.

''The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she'll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way.''

Kylie is said to be taking the whole thing quite hard and has likened it to ''losing a family member'' and she is ''shocked'' by the situation.

An insider has claimed: ''Kylie is extremely upset about everything that is going on with Khloe and her best friend Jordyn. Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she's extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family.

''Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now Jordyn isn't staying at Kylie's. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.''