Khloe Kardashian doesn't ''classify'' her relationship with Tristan Thompson anymore.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was devastated when her partner seemingly cheated on her just days before she was due to give birth to their daughter True, now 10 months, but she is choosing not to focus on giving her relationship a title and she is ''very happy'' with how things are now.

A source told E! News: ''They are still together. Tristan is on the road and in Cleveland and Khloe's in L.A. most of the time. She is focused on True and her work. She's all about True and being a good mom. She's consumed with True and head-over-heels in love with her. She chooses not to worry about it or to classify their relationship anymore. She is very happy with things the way they are and feels very fulfilled. She doesn't need to think about what's up with Tristan or what he's doing out on the road like she used to. Being True's mom is truly all she cares about and is her top priority.''

A source recently revealed that Khloe spends ''very little time'' with Tristan.

The insider shared: ''Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is. She very much acts like a single mom. Her whole life is True. Khloé is a great mom. It's so obvious how much she loves being a mom. She likes that True is a bit older now - they attend classes with other babies True's age and Khloé is making sure she has friends ... Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what's best for [daughter] True. They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for True. Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in LA because True has so many family members and such a support system there.''