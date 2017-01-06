Khloé Kardashian ''wishes the best'' for her ex-husband Lamar Odom after his recent stint in rehab.

The 32-year-old reality star finalised her divorce from Lamar last month, and although she reportedly won't be getting in touch to congratulate him on his recent 35-day stint in a rehabilitation facility in San Diego for fear of ''dragging up the past'', she's ''happy'' to see Lamar making progress.

A source told HollywoodLife.com: ''Khloe's mind is on her new TV show and her new man. She's happy for Lamar and she wishes the best for him, but her focus is very much on the here and now.

''Getting in touch with him, even to congratulate him, is just going to drag up the past and she's not trying to do that right now.''

Lamar, 37, admitted himself into rehab in December as a preventative measure as he feared the 10-year anniversary of his six-month-old son Jayden's death, coupled with the finalisation of his divorce, could drive him back to drugs, and was discharged from the centre on Thursday (05.01.17)

The attorney for the basketball player, Walter Mosley, previously revealed the sportsman - who has children Destiny, 18, and Lamar Jr., with former partner Liza Morales - was doing well in rehab and was working towards becoming a better person when he completed treatment.

Walter said: ''I have had reports from the doctors that he's doing well. This is a preventative forward looking movement by Lamar. We have a lot of very important things lined up for next year. I like to say Lamar is on a comeback tour in 2017.

''It's about maintaining health, being healthy, doing what's right for his family, being a better father, just improving himself. This was his idea and he has the full support of the people who work for him, his family, staff and everyone around him.

''It's 100% of bettering himself. Being a better father to his kids, being a better friend and just taking responsibility and live a more healthy and fulfilled life. There's a lot to live for. He's young. He has the rest of his life in front of him. He has a lot to look forward to.''