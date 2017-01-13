Khloé Kardashian believes losing weight proves how ''mentally strong'' she is.

The 32-year-old television personality launched her new reality show 'Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian' - which sees the blonde beauty mentor men and women who have faced hardships as they reinvent themselves both inside and out - on Thursday night (12.01.17), and has said her own transformation comes as revenge for everyone who called her ''fat and ugly''.

She said: ''For me, my revenge is for everybody who called me fat and ugly ... every piece of (crap) that comes our way in my family, and how we handle them. It shows how strong I am mentally.

''I finally have learned to process things in a healthy way, and for me, that's my 'revenge body.'''

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star says her new way of dealing with stress is much healthier, as she was a ''mess'' when her father Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003.

She added to the USA Today newspaper: ''I turned to alcohol and I was a hot, crazy mess.''

Previously, Khloé admitted she decided to create 'Revenge Body' after finding the gym was a ''stress reliever'' when she was going through her divorce from retired basketball player Lamar Odom.

She said: '''Revenge Body' is inspired by my own personal journey, I was going through a difficult time going through my divorce and I started going to the gym as a place to clear my head and as a stress reliever, it was really the only place that I knew where to turn where no one would ask me a lot of questions.

''As a by product I started losing all this weight, there were so many people via social media saying how I'd inspired them, from taking something negative and turning it into a positive.''