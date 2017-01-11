Khloé Kardashian used the gym as a ''stress reliever'' when she was going through her divorce from Lamar Odom.

The 32-year-old reality star - who filed for divorce from the retired basketball player in 2013, a process that was eventually completed last month - insists she never set out to lose weight, but was delighted that her transformation was able to inspire other people.

Speaking about her new reality show 'Revenge Body' - which sees the blonde beauty mentor men and women as they reinvent themselves both inside and out - Khloé said: '''Revenge Body' is inspired by my own personal journey, I was going through a difficult time going through my divorce and I started going to the gym as a place to clear my head and as a stress reliever, it was really the only place that I knew where to turn where no one would ask me a lot of questions.

''As a by product I started losing all this weight, there were so many people via social media saying how I'd inspired them, from taking something negative and turning it into a positive.''

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who is now in a relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson - said she was ''motivated'' to keep working toward her weight loss goal after seeing ''definition'' in her muscles.

She said: ''I didn't seek out to lose 20 pounds in 20 days, that wasn't my goal. I was always, like I wasn't big boned, I just kind of [would say] I'm not meant to be a certain size, but once I started losing weight naturally I was like 'OK I'm going to get a trainer', then six months later I got a nutritionist so once I started taking my health more seriously I started seeing definition in my arms, muscles and that motivates you more to keep working out.''

As she gets older, Khloe is working hard not to create more ''drama'' in her life, but sometimes relies on her famous family to advise her on what is or isn't appropriate to voice on social media.

Speaking to Chi-Lan Lieu on UK TV show 'Lorraine', Khloé said: ''We'll be on group text all the time, I've learned from past experiences to ask them first like 'should I tweet this?', and they'll give me their opinions and normally it's 'no', so I think the older I'm getting I'm trying to eliminate some of the drama which is good, it's petty drama that I don't need.''