Khloé Kardashian is set to launch a collection of bodysuits to her Good American fashion range this week.

The 32-year-old American television personality released her first collection under the denim-focused brand last year, and the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has continued to expand her line, which will see her release the Good Body capsule, that features the leotard-style tops, on Thursday (22.06.17).

The golden-haired beauty shared the news on social media with a picture of her sporting the all black one-piece. Her Instagram post read: ''I've been keeping this a secret for almost a year and I am so excited to share that our @goodamerican collection of bodysuits, GOOD BODY, is launching THIS THURSDAY at 9am PST! (sic).''

The former 'Kocktails with Khloé' host has revealed she created her latest collection because she is ''obsessed'' with bodysuits.

Her post continued: ''You guys know I'm obsessed with bodysuits (sic).''

And Khloé was desperate for her creations to boast a ''natural fit'' and make her customers feel comfortable in the garment.

She added: ''And I wanted to give you all something that is a natural fit for GA, and like all of our products, designed to fit your body! (sic).''

Khloé is ''incredibly blown away'' she has been able to achieve her ''dream'' with her forthcoming drop.

She said: ''I'm so incredibly blown away that I'm able to be living this dream! Love your curves, ladies!! Love your body! Love your selves! And most importantly, let's continue to empower one another! #GoodSquad #GoodBody (sic).''

The Good American company are also ''excited'' for the launch of the all-inclusive size range of bodysuits to hit their e-store, and in a string of posts they have revealed the details about their products, including the ''most flattering'' materials they have used in their creations.

The posts read: ''@nadiaaboulhosn in the Cami Cut-out from GOOD BODY. Our full range of made in LA, curve-enhancing bodysuits drops this Thursday in a full and inclusive size range. Be on goodamerican.com at 9am to shop #goodsquad #goodbody

''Are you ready for this!? We are so excited for the launch of our collection of bodysuits in inclusive sizing, GOOD BODY. Launches this Thursday 6.22 at 9am PT #goodsquad #goodbody

''Made in sunny Los Angeles from the *most* flattering materials--in compression and non-compression fabrics--to create the ultimate GOOD BODY. This Thursday at 9am PT #goodsquad#goodbody (sic).''