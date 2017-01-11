Khloé Kardashian's weight loss was a ''really slow process''.

The 32-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has dropped 40lbs in weight after embracing exercise and changing her diet - has admitted she never intended to shed the body mass rapidly and has stood by the motto ''the turtle wins the race'', but the star has revealed her goal was to ''feel strong mentally''.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine' about her body transformation, the golden-haired beauty said: ''For me, the turtle wins the race. So, for me, it was a really slow process, but again I didn't seek out to lose 20 pounds in 20 days, that wasn't my goal, it was more emotionally I wanted to feel strong mentally.''

And the television personality - who is getting ready to launch her new show 'Revenge Body' this week - has admitted she ''always'' knew she was ''big boned'' and never thought she would reach a certain shape until she started to lose weight naturally.

She explained: ''I was always like 'Oh, I am big boned', I always said I'm not meant to be a certain size. But once I started losing weight naturally, I said 'Wow, ok I am going to get a trainer', then six months later I said 'Now I'm going to get a nutritionist'. So, once I started taking my health more seriously I saw more definition in my arms, just muscles, and that motivates you more to start working out. And just dealing with life experiences you just feel good mentally, physically, everything.''

And the 'Strong Looks Better Naked' author has revealed despite her new body shape she still doesn't feel comfortable in a bikini, and much prefers wearing a one piece swimsuit.

She said: ''I love one pieces and I think one pieces can be super sexy, I don't think you need to show everything for it to be sexy. And now one pieces - the high European cuts - are great, and I feel really comfortable in them. So, for me, I am always a one piece girl. But if you've got it, flaunt it.

''I wish I was one of those girls who would walk down in a bikini all the time, but I don't feel comfortable.''