Khloé Kardashian has special hangers just for her jeans.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has confessed to using a particular clothes hanger to keep her denim organised and in top shape.

She wrote on her official app: ''I have A LOT of denim these days - so, honey, you KNOW I have an elaborate system for keeping it organized in tip-top Khlo-C-D shape! It can be tricky to keep your jeans neat and accessible. No. 1 enemy? Folded stacks of jeans. Closet MVP? Chrome Slack Hangers.

''Hanging my jeans (rather than folding them) allows me to pull out a pair without f***ing up the PERFECT system I've got going on, LOL. Slack hangers allow you to see the full leg and waistband of your jeans, so you basically know what everything is without having to pull it all out. These slim chrome hangers are also genius for space saving (sic)''

Khloe also makes sure to colour code all her denim and keep it in the right sections so she knows where to look for what she needs for the day.

She added: ''Colour coding is essential. I separate my white denim from my black denim and separate THAT from my denim denim (lol), which is organized from light wash to dark wash. Everything has got to have a system! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Khloé previously revealed she never used to wear denim ''at all''.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices, the golden-haired beauty said: ''I never considered myself fat but when I used to shop with my sisters I was always really shamed and shunned by [sales assistants] who would say, 'We don't carry that size here'. I was always so embarrassed, so for a long time I didn't wear denim at all. I kept getting angrier. They said they didn't dress people my size. It's shocking.''