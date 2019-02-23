Khloé Kardashian has posted a poignant quote about ''suffering'' and ''strength'' amid her split from Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's partner allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods and she has posted a hopeful and inspirational message on her Instagram account, seemingly addressing what happened between Tristan and Jordyn.

One quote read: ''Don't let shame keep you from asking for the support you want. Suffering is done in silence, end it with speaking up. Everyone has a dark chapter. Make your shadows go away by shining light on yours. Find the encouragement and strength needed to face the sun. Remember clouds are always temporary. Believe it gets better.''

Whilst in another post, she shared: ''We have to accept that some people are really f***ed up and it's not our job to heal them.''

Khloe - who has had to deal with the pain of being cheated on before after Tristan was seen getting close to another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter True 10 months ago - is ''shocked'' by Jordyn's betrayal.

An insider added: ''She heard it from multiple people and doesn't believe him for a second. She is angry more than she is sad. And she's shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can't fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again.''

Tristan and Jordyn apparently got close when they went with a ''group with mutual friends'' to see Drake and went back to Tristan's for an after party.

The source shared: ''Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point. Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her. Jordyn stayed at Tristan's house partying with him and his friends until the early hours of the morning, and they were very touchy. They sat together on the couch and were talking and cuddling for hours. They had chemistry the entire night and everyone could see it ... You could tell they were into each other.''