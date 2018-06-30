Khloé Kardashian's family are ''jokingly'' giving Tristan Thompson a ''hard time'' after he was seen seemingly kissing another woman just days before his partner Khloé gave birth.
The basketball star was seen seemingly kissing another woman just days before his partner Khloé gave birth and whilst the couple are now back together, Khloé's mother and sisters have been joking around with Tristan about what happened.
A source told People magazine: ''He is spending time with her family. They have jokingly been giving him a bit of a hard time. Like, 'we are watching you!' But otherwise, everyone is being respectful and focusing on catching up with Khloe. Khloe is so happy being a mom. Everyone just wants her to stay in this happy bubble for as long as possible.''
Earlier this week, Khloe broke her silence on staying with Tristan after his alleged infidelity.
A fan, who goes by the name ''Queen Persia'', tweeted: ''I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I'm so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan
''She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it's time to walk the walk, she's a hypocrite. (sic)''
And Khloe swiftly replied: ''Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations. (sic)''
