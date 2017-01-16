Khloé Kardashian has joined forces with Protein World.

The 32-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has shed 40lbs in weight after embracing exercise and changing her diet - has partnered with the health food shop as part of their Protein World 30 Day Challenge, and the reality star has admitted after using the Slender Blend shakes for ''a while'' she ''loves'' them and has been able to ''build strength and maintain a balanced diet'' since she started the programme.

Speaking about the brand's new regime and their products, the blonde beauty - who recently launched her new show 'Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian' - said: ''Weight loss has always been about feeling great on the inside and out.

''I've been using Protein World's Slender Blend for a while now and have grown to love the shakes. Alongside my busy lifestyle and my training regime the shakes help me build strength and maintain a balanced diet.''

And the former 'Kocktails with Khloé' host has admitted she sometimes struggles to motivate herself to work out, but will use that to motivate herself to try harder the next day.

She explained: ''Training can be hard sometimes, remember. if you fall down and if you mess up on your diet. Don't stay down. You get back up and you say: 'OK tomorrow I'm going to work out a little bit harder.' We all have those days, but it's nothing to completely fall off track about. Let that just motivate you to be that much better the following day. You have to remember to set realistic goals. Things that you will actually hit and start slowly. But reward yourself when you hit that goal ... then set a new goal.''

And the company have admitted they are glad to have Khloé represent the brand's campaign, and have praised the reality star for being ''incredibly inspiring''.

Speaking about the partnership, Protein World CEO, Arjun Seth, said: ''We've always thought big and bold when it comes to Protein World. It doesn't get much bigger than Khloé Kardashian! With this campaign we're celebrating empowered young people who want to be their best selves, by looking good and feeling great. Khloé has been incredibly inspiring to work with. I'm really excited about what we have created and looking forward to what's to come in 2017.''