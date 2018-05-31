Khloé Kardashian ''really missed'' working out during her pregnancy.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star ''couldn't wait'' to get back to the gym following the birth of her daughter True and says it felt ''so good'' when she got back in there.

Writing on her official website, she shared: ''After I had True, I couldn't wait to get back to the gym. I really missed it during my pregnancy. A good sweat sesh can do wonders for the mind. Once I got the green light from my doctor, Coach Joe was on the next flight to Cleveland - no joke, LOL. On that first day back, it felt so good to sweat again. Not going to lie, it's a struggle to get back into the groove. Mentally, I'm strong but physically, it's just not the same. But every day, I'm one step closer, baby! (sic)''

And the 33-year-old television personality recently took to social media to document her first postpartum workout.

She said: ''Today is the first day that I've been allowed to work out with my trainer. And I'm super excited, I had my first workout and I'm so exhausted but it feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like I'm evolving and doing something for my body and mind. It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out - mentally I'm strong but physically it's just not the same. My body is not doing what my mind wants it to do. So it's a struggle but it's only day one. I need to motivate myself and it's also a struggle trying to fit in working out in between feeding. No two days are the same. True is so great but I can't predict if she's going to sleep for the whole two hours or if she's hungry.''