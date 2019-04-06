Khloé Kardashian is launching a fitness company.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly planning a new set of fitness and exercise products called 'KHLO-FIT'.

Documents obtained by The Blast show a trademark application has been filed for ''manually operated fitness equipment''.

It is not known what the range might include but it could feature things like weights, punching bags and exercise benches.

Khloe went back into the gym quite soon after giving birth to her daughter True, now 11 months, and she hit back at her critics at the time who said she was ''focusing too much on her body'' following the arrival of her daughter.

She said at the time: ''The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you're pushing your body so hard, you're so tired. It's much more difficult than you expect it to be. I've been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it's re-waking itself back up. What I'm annoyed about is I've read a couple of times on Twitter that, ya know, they feel that I'm focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I've worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that's my sanctuary and something I love to do. I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that's going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn't mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.''