Khloé kardashian has been house-hunting with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been dating the NBA star for just under a year, but it looks like their relationship is going from strength-to-strength as they're reportedly keen to buy a second house in Los Angeles together.

A source told People.com: ''They live at Khloé's Calabasas house right now. He thinks the drive from Calabasas to Los Angeles is too far every day. When they go out in Los Angeles, they want a second house that's closer.''

An estate agent told the online publication that the couple reportedly looked at several properties earlier this week but are yet to put an offer in on any of them.

The loved-up pair will hit their one-year milestone in August and the 33-year-old reality TV star is ''just the happiest'' and ''loves spending every day with Tristan.''

And it looks like wedding bells could be on the horizon as the 26-year-old sportsman is keen to tie the knot with his girlfriend but he's adamant he won't be part of the ''Kardashian circus'' - but that sits well with Khloé as she is reluctant to make the mistakes she made during her first marriage to Lamar Odom.

A source said previously: ''He is willing to ride this Kardashian wave if Khloe promises to give him some distance from the TV show and her mum and sisters.

''Khloé told him she's learned her lessons from her disastrous marriage to Lamar, as well as seeing the negative effect on Kim's marriage - and on her mum.''

While the pair are not yet engaged, they are said to have started planning their wedding and won't be sparing any expense.

The insider explained: ''Khloé has been open about wanting this for a while now and Tristan is finally all-in - he realises that, ultimately, they have something special...

''Khloé's not scrimping on the wedding, which will be a no-holds-barred ceremony with hundreds of guests - they are already running well past 300. They're looking at wineries and considering five-star hotels like the Bacara Resort in Santa Barbara, in late summer or early autumn. The final cost could be more than six figures.''