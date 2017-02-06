Khloé Kardashian has hit out at her own fans after they blasted her fitness videos.

The health-conscious reality star frequently shares her workouts with her followers on Snapchat, but has taken issue with some of her fans who have complained about the videos.

Khloé said: ''What bothers me so much about people, is that I'm giving you guys my workouts on my snaps for free. So what the f**k.

''Why are you still complaining and saying, 'If I had a trainer, if I had a gym'? I don't have a f***ing gym!

''We're doing everything outside, I'm showing you guys how to do the workouts so you don't need a trainer and I'm using stuff that I'm sure you have around the house or ... improvise! What the f**k.''

Khloé added that if her fans demonstrated the same level of enthusiasm for their workout regimes as they do for complaining, they'd have no trouble keeping themselves in shape.

The 32-year-old star said: ''If only complaining burned calories you guys would all be healthy motherf***ers.''

Last month, meanwhile, Khloé admitted her weight loss was triggered by her divorce from Lamar Odom.

Khloé - who filed for divorce from Lamar in 2013 - admitted: ''I really needed an outlet, mentally.

''I started working out, and the clarity I received from that was so needed, and it was so therapeutic, and as a by-product I started losing weight.''

Khloé also insisted her new body is not just to ''prove a point'' and said she hopes to maintain her new physique.

Khloé shared: ''I was like, 'Oh, OK, I see a little definition somewhere. Let me try keep this up'.

''Then I got a trainer, and a few months later, a nutritionist.

''My journey has been a long one, but it's a lifestyle change.

''I'm not trying to lose 30 pounds in 30 days to prove a point.

''I want this to be for the rest of my life.''