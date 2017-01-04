Khloé Kardashian felt ''insecure'' growing up alongside her ''beautiful'' older sisters.

The 32-year-old reality star is set to hit screens with her own show 'Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian' on January 12, and in a preview clip for the premiere episode the blonde beauty opens up about her struggles growing up with her two glamorous siblings Kim Kardashian West, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, as she always felt like the ''chubby one'' with bad skin.

In the clip for the show - which sees the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star mentor men and women as they reinvent themselves both inside and out - Khloé sits down with a woman named Stephanie, and discusses her previous battle with acne.

She says in the video posted be E! News: ''I didn't get acne until I was in my 20s, which sucks and I was so insecure. And my sisters have had the most beautiful skin their entire lives, like not even a pore.

''I was like, 'How the f**k am I the chubby one, the this one, the that one?' It's like, it's not fair.

''That stuff is all fixable.''

Meanwhile, the television personality - who is currently dating Tristan Thompson - recently posted on her app reflecting on the past year, and said she had ''grown so much''.

She wrote: ''I like to make goals in life, but I make sure that the goals aren't too crazy because if you ever fall off the horse, you will beat yourself up. It's good to set small goals, and I never set a crazy time limit for myself. The new year is a good time to reflect on the baby steps I've taken, and how I've evolved.

''Not everything is an f***ing race - it's the marathon of life! I think it's so important to acknowledge the evolution. It took me a long time to get here. I feel like I've grown so much this year, with what I can handle and how I react to situations.''