Khloé Kardashian eats seven meals a day.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's nutritionist Dr Philip Goglia has revealed the star eats small but regular meals, most of which are made up of fruit and vegetables.

Detailing Khloé's meal plan, he said: ''For breakfast, she'll have one scoop of whey protein powder with one tablespoon almond butter and a fruit of choice blended with ice and water and made into a shake ... For her second meal of the day, Kardashian will have a piece of fruit of her choice.

''4oz chicken breast with vegetables and salad that is high in iron (something like beetroot and spinach) [for meal three] and vegetables, so maybe one cup of celery or one cup of tomatoes with 12 almonds [for meal four].

''More vegetables - for this [fifth] meal, she'll have either one cup of celery or tomatoes with one egg. For dinner, she will have fatty fish - either salmon, sea bass, black cod or artic char. This will be served with 8oz of vegetables and salad ... After dinner, Kardashian can have a piece of fruit of her choice. (sic)''

However, Khloé isn't afraid to have a cheat meal every now and again but does drink a lot of water.

Dr Goglia told Healthista: ''She has a pattern where she will do seven days on and then have one meal off. Her choice of cheat would vary a great deal - maybe she'll have a slice of cake as dessert or a pizza or pasta dinner, basically whatever she has a craving for ...

''Drink your water! Always try to properly hydrate your body, regardless of her food choice or the day Khloe always makes sure to keep her water intake up.''