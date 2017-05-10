Khloé Kardashian applies fish eggs to her face to give her a more radiant complexion.

The 32-year-old American television personality has opened up about the new beauty treatment she has experimented with in a bid to have younger-looking skin, which saw her slap roe all over her face, and the golden-haired beauty has said the product was ''amazing''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared a picture of her with the black substance on her face on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

And across the image the 'Strong Looks Better Naked' author wrote: ''I put fish eggs on my face and it was amazing! (sic).''

The former 'Kocktails with Khloé' host - who is currently dating 26-year-old Canadian professional basketball player Tristan Thompson - believes squats are the ''best workout'' move because she believes it is an exercise you can practice ''anywhere''.

The reality star also shared an image of her on a medicine ball holding the position on her account, and she wrote: ''This is the BEST workout because you can do it ANYWHERE! (sic).''

Khloé has admitted she is in awe of her older sister's eye-popping hourglass figure, and the 'revenge Body' presenter has praised her 36-year-old sister - who has three-year-old daughter North and 17-month-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West - for having the ''best body ever''.

Speaking previously about the 'Selfish' author, Khloé said: ''Well damn ... she shut s**t down!!! Hands down best body ever! S**t, I have to get my s**t together. If this isn't motivation, than I don't know what Is!! Keeks you really look amazing!!! (sic)''