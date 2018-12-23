Khloe Kardashian insists the family's annual Christmas card is ''coming very shortly'' after it was thought the family may shun their tradition this year because of the family drama in 2018.
Khloe Kardashian says a Kardashian / Jenner Christmas card is ''coming very soon''.
There had been talk about whether the famous family - which also includes Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner - would or wouldn't be posing for their annual festive card following the drama of 2018 but the 34-year-old television personality has insisted it will be on its way very shortly.
When one fan asked if they would be keeping with the festive tradition, Khloe wrote on Twitter: ''I believe one will be coming very shortly.''
Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West previously hinted plans for a Kardashian family Christmas card had been scrapped this year because of ''drama''.
When one fan on Twitter wrote: ''I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year.''
Kim responded: ''Wow reading my mind.''
However, a few weeks later, Kim revealed she was trying to organise to do it off the cuff whilst the whole family were on set.
She said at the time: ''We're on set today for a secret project. I'm here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done. All right, so I can maybe pull this off in about an hour, but do we want a sister [and] mom Christmas card? Or do we want all the kids in it? I mean, I can try and get the kids here and surprise everyone. What do I do, guys? Christmas card today?''
