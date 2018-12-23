Khloe Kardashian says a Kardashian / Jenner Christmas card is ''coming very soon''.

There had been talk about whether the famous family - which also includes Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner - would or wouldn't be posing for their annual festive card following the drama of 2018 but the 34-year-old television personality has insisted it will be on its way very shortly.

When one fan asked if they would be keeping with the festive tradition, Khloe wrote on Twitter: ''I believe one will be coming very shortly.''

Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West previously hinted plans for a Kardashian family Christmas card had been scrapped this year because of ''drama''.

When one fan on Twitter wrote: ''I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year.''

Kim responded: ''Wow reading my mind.''

However, a few weeks later, Kim revealed she was trying to organise to do it off the cuff whilst the whole family were on set.

She said at the time: ''We're on set today for a secret project. I'm here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done. All right, so I can maybe pull this off in about an hour, but do we want a sister [and] mom Christmas card? Or do we want all the kids in it? I mean, I can try and get the kids here and surprise everyone. What do I do, guys? Christmas card today?''