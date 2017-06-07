Kim and Khloe Kardashian have signed up their sister Kourtney on a dating site.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' stars are keen to see their single sibling get back out on the dating scene and jokingly signed her up to a farmers only dating site to help her find the man of her dreams.

In a teaser for the upcoming finale of the family's E! reality show, Kim told her: ''So, we know how you love to just go to a farm and want to move to a farm, so we signed you up on Farmers Only dating website.''

But Kourtney didn't seem too fond of the idea, quipping back: ''Hell to the no! ... You guys are the biggest losers ever! You think I like farmers only?''

It was then Khloe's turn to reveal Kourtney's dream of moving to a farm one day, telling the brunette: ''You always say you want to move to a farm.''

And the eldest sibling fired back: ''Yeah, with a hot f***ing guy! ... You guys, do you know what I like?

''Khloe, I just told you about my night last night and you think that I need some help?''

It comes after it was claimed Kourtney ''has had enough'' of Scott Disick, her ex-partner and the father of her three children - Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - after he enjoyed a fling-fuelled holiday in Cannes, France recently.

A source said: ''Scott has gone off the deep end again ... for a few weeks now ... This is something that Scott has struggled with for years, and something Kourtney has dealt with since she has known Scott. When Scott starts partying, he can't stop. There is no middle ground for Scott - it's go all in or none at all. This is how he has always been.

''[Scott] goes into the dark, depressed stages [and he] turns to partying for help ... Kourtney has had enough and does not want him around the kids until he can figure his own problems out. [She knows Scott is] a good father and never wanted to punish the kids with not seeing their father. The kids are getting older, especially Mason, where they know that something is wrong.''