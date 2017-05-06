Khloe Kardashian thinks her niece Dream is the most ''precious girl.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star appeared to be on babysitting duties on Friday (05.05.17) night as she cuddled up to the five month old - the daughter of her younger brother Rob Kardashian and his on/off partner Blac Chyna - and seemingly passed the time by messing around with the Snapchat dog filter.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 32-year-old beauty uploaded a photograph of her and Dream with a button nose and ears belonging to pooches and wrote: ''She's the most precious girl! Dreamy dream Auntie KoKo loves YOU! (sic)''

Although it's not known for sure, the blonde beauty was no doubt taking care of the baby while Rob and Chyna - who split up two months ago - spend some time together as the sock designer is determined not to ''give up'' on the curvaceous babe.

A source said recently: ''They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently. But by no means are they back together.''

Chyna, 28, has also recently moved into a new home as she wanted a bigger space and is now closer to her Lashed Salon.

The insider added: ''She's really excited about this house and she's been busy nesting.''

But Rob, 30, still gets to see his daughter on a weekly basis and is ''always so happy'' to spend time with her, especially as her personality is changing and developing every day.

The source explained: ''She's not quite rolling over yet but she is very giggly, laughing at everything and has a million new facial expressions.

''She's starting to watch and absorb cartoons now. It's so cute.''

Rob recently described having a child as the ''greatest gift'' of his life.

He gushed on Instagram: ''Now I understand why my mom had 6 kids!! Babies are the greatest gift of Life!!

''I made this Beautiful little mama! LOVE YOU baby Dream almost 7 months till your birthday turn up lol I know I'm corny but I don't care cuz this my only baby.(sic)''