Kevin Spacey was pulled over for speeding on his way home from court on Monday (07.01.19) but was let off with a warning.
The 59-year-old actor was leaving Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. at around 5pm after returning from Massachusetts - where he had pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a man in 2016 - when he was stopped by cops for allegedly driving too fast.
According to TMZ - who obtained a video of the former 'House of Cards' star being asked for his license details after being pulled over - police didn't give Spacey a ticket, but let him off with a verbal warning.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority later confirmed the disgraced actor had driven off ''without further incident'' after being stopped.
Earlier in the day, the 'American Beauty' actor had appeared in court for a nine-minute hearing, in which he pleaded not guilty to allegedly groping the son of a former TV news anchor in a bar in Nantucket in 2016.
Spacey - who was first accused of sexual misconduct in October 2017 by Anthony Rapp, prompting multiple accusations from other men - was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim or his family.
The court also ordered that cell phone data from the alleged victim's phone from July 2016 to six months after the alleged incident be preserved, in order to be used as evidence.
Another hearing will now take place on March 4 and though the court has agreed to waive Spacey's appearance, meaning he doesn't need to be physically present at the court, he must be available by phone.
Spacey's plea comes after he was accused in September by a male therapist of sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment, after an incident at the actor's home in 2016.
The unnamed masseuse claimed he was taken to a room upstairs in Spacey's home, where the actor told him he was having some discomfort in his groin area.
Although the man says he asked the 'Baby Driver' star to lie on his stomach, the actor allegedly laid on his back and grabbed the man's hand, forcing it to massage his penis, scrotum and testicles.
Spacey was fired from Netflix drama 'House of Cards' over the previous sexual assault allegations made against him and replaced in the drama 'All The Money In The World'.
In November 2017, he entered a treatment facility and has remained out of the public eye since.
