Los Angeles County prosecutors are allegedly reviewing a ''sex crimes case'' against disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.

The 58-year-old actor faced numerous allegations of sexual harassment last year, including one from fellow actor Anthony Rapp who was the first to come forward with his allegations against the star, claiming he had made a pass at him when he was 14 years old during a party in 1986.

And now, NBC News Los Angeles has confirmed that prosecutors were presented with a sex crimes case against Spacey by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on April 5, which is now under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office's Sex Crimes Task Force.

At the time of writing, no further information is known about the case, but it comes after the former 'House of Cards' star - who was fired from his role in the wake of the claims against him - is already under investigation in England by Scotland Yard for three separate sexual assault allegations.

Spacey has been accused of sexually assaulting a man in Lambeth, South London, and another man in Westminster, both in 2005, as well as a third instance three years later in 2008.

In addition to the police complaints, the Old Vic theatre - where Spacey was creative director from 2004-2013 - previously revealed they had had more than 20 people come forward to make allegations about the 'American Beauty' actor during his tenure there.

The theatre claimed a ''cult of personality'' had existed around Spacey, and his status and stardom had stopped people, in particular young actors and junior staff, from speaking out about his alleged actions.

They said in a statement: ''Despite having the appropriate escalation processes in place, it was claimed that those affected felt unable to raise concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability.

''This is clearly unacceptable and the Old Vic truly apologises for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely.''