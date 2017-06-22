Kevin Spacey says there was a party atmosphere amongst the cast on 'Baby Driver'.

The 57-year-old Hollywood legend plays crime boss Doc in Edgar Wright's new crime thriller and he was thrilled to find out he would be working with Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm, all of whom he knew previously.

Because of their prior relationships, Spacey says there was a great camaraderie on set when they were shooting the bank heist romp.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the European premiere of 'Baby Driver' at the Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square in London on Wednesday night (21.06.17), he said: ''Ansel and I have worked on two movies together. Jamie Foxx and I have gotten drunk many times in the past. Jon Hamm have worked together before. I'm not waiting. I am partying now.''

The story follows young getaway driver and tinnitus sufferer Baby (Elgort) who is coerced into working for Doc but dreams of making a better life for him and the woman of his dreams, waitress Debora who is played by Lily James.

Baby's tinnitus is a key plot point as he has to listen to music all the time to drown out the ringing in his ears and the songs he chooses have been used by Wright to choreograph the action sequences to, something which Spacey was very impressed with.

He said: ''Every movie that you do is different because it's different circumstances. It's different directors and actors, so every time it's always new and fresh. In this case Edgar Wright's a really smart guy, he knows what he likes, and he knows what the music is going to be like. He's playing it in your years and you're doing stuff in the scenes that are in the rhythm of your music and then you have a really great cast of actors playing some really interesting parts.''

Wright, 43, has the same mutual respect for Spacey and he admits his first day on set with the 'American Beauty' star was like an ''out of body experience''.

Wright said: ''It's amazing, I remember the first day I shot with Kevin Spacey I sort of had an out of body experience. I was watching the monitor and the first take I thought this is really good, but I was like wait this is my movie, it is crazy!''

Asked whether the experience gave him goosebumps, Wright added: ''Yes, absolutely!''